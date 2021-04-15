HUNTINGTON A presentation of the NPR program “Mountain Stage” will feature singer-songwriter A.J. Croce and St. Paul and The Broken Bones, with the local band Ona opening. Most recently, blues singer Shemekia Copeland was added to the bill.
The outdoor event, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, is part of Huntington’s 150th anniversary celebration and includes a tribute to Frank E. Hanshaw Jr., a major supporter of the city’s nonprofits.
Croce performs “Croce Plays Croce,” a performance featuring a set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes and songs that influenced both him and his father. The set features such songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” (a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy) and “Lovers Cross.” Classic covers may include songs by Lieber and Stoller, Bessie Smith, and other folk and roots artists.
Paul Janeway, lead singer of the Birmingham, Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul and The Broken Bones, brings a powerful voice to the band that plays a fusion of old-school R and B, soul, funk and rock.
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across the country.
Seating in the stadium at Marshall University will be general admission. Seating will be socially distanced. Doors at the stadium will open at 6:30 p.m. All local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 in place at that time will be enforced.
Tickets are $60. To make a purchase, visit visit ticketmaster.com or call the Marshall Artists Series at (304) 696-6656 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.