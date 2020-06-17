HUNTINGTON After three months with zero public performances, the region’s club scene has started to reopen and the band 3X is ready.
Members, which include Michael Allen, (guitar and vocals), Dewey Frye (drums and vocals) and Wesley Messer (bass and vocals), will perform Friday and Saturday at Bobby G’s in Huntington.
“Like a lot of other local musicians, I was playing fairly regularly until the pandemic hit around mid-March,” he said, noting he can’t predict when local live music will be back in full force.
“I think it will probably be at least next year sometime before that starts to look close to ‘normal’ again,” he said. “Until then, I expect live gigs to be few and far between. The whole scene has changed radically from when I started out. I'm kind of glad I came up during the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. It was steadier, way more diverse, more venues.”
Even though the current music scene is different from the one that influenced Allen’s taste and performance, the band reflects an earlier time.
“3X was conceived as a band to get back to my original inspirations on guitar, groups like the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Cream, Free — the original ‘British Invasion’ bands that came along right when I started playing guitar,” Allen said, noting those are the sounds carried over into contemporary bands such as the Black Crowes, Greta Van Fleet, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown. “It still inspires me to put on, say Cream playing live on the ‘Wheels of Fire’ album, or anything by Hendrix. The music business encouraged diversity and experimentation back then. They allowed innovation and gave artists room to develop and grow. It was always exciting to hear what they were up to on the next new album release.”
Like many, Allen took piano lessons as a child, but got his first guitar in 1964.
“No 10-year-old really likes piano lessons, but it did give me a big head-start on guitar,” he said. “I took to guitar pretty quickly, and had a good enough ear to self-learn. Groups like the Beatles were my teachers.”
Allen would go on to perform on recordings by other artists, including the successful local band Cash. He also owns Fix This! Stringed Instrument Repair in Chesapeake.
While he has done repairs for about 40 years, he opened the store about three years ago.
“It was something I'd wanted to do for a long time, it just took a while for all the circumstances to align,” he said.
He fixes not only guitars, but “anything with strings on it.” He said he’s worked on bass, mandolin, banjo, dulcimer, violin, standup basses and homemade instruments.
“I had a hurdy-gurdy come in the shop recently,” he said. “That was unusual and somewhat of a challenge to work on.”
While the band can look forward to getting back on stage, Fix This! gives Allen an additional musical outlet.
“I’m really enjoying it,” he said. “It keeps one on their toes. I literally never know what's coming in the door next.”
The band 3X will perform Friday and Saturday at Bobby G’s, 601 14th St. W., Huntington.