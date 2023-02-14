GREENUP Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Hall announced a $3 million water expansion project in the South Shore area during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, drawing a healthy round of applause from the sizable crowd.
“Our people deserve this opportunity and we deserve this opportunity as Greenup County for industry and economic development,” Hall said. “South Shore has gone way too long without opportunity and we are changing that starting today.”
The court went into agreement with the City of Greenup for the joint water project.
Hall presented city officials with a $250,000 check to get the ball rolling.
The expansion will provide numerous homes in Siloam Bottoms with city water, Hall said.
Howerton Engineering presented a big-board map of the exact plans. It illustrated precisely where 3-, 6-, 8- and 10-inch waterline will be placed.
Impacted areas include Morning View Road, Limeville Road, Banner Road, Johnson Lane, Mays Lane, Siloam Lane, Siloam Lane Loop, Louie Drive, Vernon Way, Shady Lane, Clifford Loop, Penix Street, Eves Lane, DeAntoine Lane and Antoine Lane.
“We’ve all heard that statement: Build it and they will come,” Hall said. “If we do not have infrastructure, they’re not coming. When they come to look at property, they’re looking for a reason. They want to relocate or start new. If we do not have infrastructure in place at these sites, we are not going to keep up in economic development.”
This project includes taps for every home involved.
“Our people are getting something they deserve and need — water, it’s a way of life,” Hall said.
Greenup Mayor Lundie Meadows emphasized that now is the time to get the tap installed.
“If we have to put that tap in later, it’ll cost,” he said.
Hall said it will flow right into a 10-inch main to 1,000 acres for development in South Shore. The land already has all utilities, a substation of power and complete access to natural gas. It also consists of river, rail and 11 barge cells on one piece of property.
It’s the only place you can line up three barges wide between Cincinnati and Huntington, Hall said.
“Everyone has heard for the last 20 months that economic development and tourism is my No. 1 focus,” Hall said. “… To move Greenup County forward, and to compete for opportunity for economic growth, we must have infrastructure in place.”