SUMMIT Sanitation District 4 is in the process of selling its building on Little Garner Road to the 3J Group, according to members of each entity.
Currently, the 3J Group has what is essentially a rent-to-own agreement with SD-4, according to SD-4 board member T.J. Morrison.
The 3J Group moved out of Park Place in Ashland in 2021 after the rent doubled, according to Jason Camp, of the 3J Group — John Vorndran and Jimmy Blanke are the other two “J’s.”
According to the purchase contract, the 3J Group — which is over The Winchester and Smokin J’s — is paying monthly rent. It must buy it in 90 days from Jan. 13 or the 3J Group can’t keep it.
“For us, I’ve been looking for a building like that for a long time,” Camp said. “It’s a warehouse-type building with some office space. It’s good for our food truck, our kitchen equipment, and it’s (near U.S. 60) between The Winchester and Smokin’ J’s.”
Smokin’ J’s is in the process of relocating from its current spot just off of U.S. 60 to Camp Landing Entertainment District.
Camp is the president and CEO of Camp Landing. Morrison is the vice president of operations for Camp Investments. However, Morrison said he doesn’t view his role in this deal as a conflict of interest. He even consulted legal counsel to be sure before moving forward.
As a result, Morrison did not recuse himself when SD-4’s three members voted on the sale.
“No I didn’t, because I asked VanAntwerp (Attorneys),” Morrison said. “There are three owners and, yes, I do have a relationship to one of them … but I have no affiliation with the 3J Group. I’ve never been paid a dime by the 3J Group. Camp Investments and the 3J Group are two separate entities.”
SD-4 is currently operating out of the county roads department, where it borrowed a couple bays from the county.
It had outgrown the 5,000-square-foot space, Morrison said, and will move to what will be a 12,500-square-foot building adjacent to the roads department.
After consultation with VanAntwerp, Morrison said, SD-4 did not have to declare it surplus and could sell it at fair market value — at $277,000.
“We followed everything to the T of the law, looking to legal counsel every step of the way,” Morrison said.
SD-4 was “bursting at the seams,” Morrison said and couldn’t even shut the garage door at the facility.
The cost estimate is $400,000 to get the new building erected, Morrison said.
SD-4 has sewers in the areas of Summit, Ironville, Cedar Knoll, Shopes Creek, Graydon Heights, Cannonsburg Road, Coalton, Midland Trail and areas to the south of I-64 West.
The 3J Group had been in the former Xtreme Air Trampoline Park space at what is now Camp Landing — it used to be Kyova Mall.
The new spot has a double-garage door and it’s fenced in, Camp said.
“It’s not that attractive because it was a sewer office,” Camp said with a laugh. “The office space is modest. But it’s a pretty good fixer-upper. It’s a place for us to pay our sales tax and park our trucks and trailers.”
As for the Camp-Morrison connection, Camp also said he saw no issue.
“Anybody else could’ve bought the building,” Camp said. “It was public record that SD-4 was looking to move.”
Added Morrison: “A lot of people running for office are trying to sensationalize this with the building. … Come to the meetings so we can be open and honest.”
The SD-4 board meetings are open to the public. Morrison said they meet on the first Friday of every month at 9 a.m. at the office location on Hatchery Road.
That office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Morrison added.
“You can even file a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request, and Della, our executive secretary, will get those to you in a timely manner,” Morrison said.
