Delores L. Middleton, 81, of South Shore, Ky., went to be with her Lord Friday, November 13, 2020 at Riverbend House in Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was born in South Shore, Ky., July, 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian Timberlake Meenach. Along with her parents, she is preceded i…