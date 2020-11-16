The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. All 39 patients are in home isolation.
The total pushes the overall tally to 1,205 in the county, including 447 in November.
The new cases involve residents from ages 1 to 82 — 18 females, ages 25, 22, 60, 18, 56, 36, 40, 30, 57, 45, 39, 20, 18, 82, 31, 42 and 1, and 21 males, ages 27, 29, 30, 50, 10, 56, 34, 40, 34, 26, 57, 62, 56, 51, 21, 46, 40, 69, 59 and 35, tested positive.
There have been 678 recoveries in Boyd County, and 25 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department announced 18 new cases late Sunday. There have been 561 cases in Carter County. The Greenup County Health Department had not issued a report as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.