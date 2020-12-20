The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 17 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the county’s tally to 2,741.
Nine females, ages 32, 38, 38, 41, 47, 49, 54, 56 and 76, and eight males, ages 16, 18, 32, 39, 52, 52, 80 and 81, have tested positive. The 80-year-old male is hospitalized.
The health department listed 20 cases on Saturday’s report. Thirteen females, ages 9, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 42, 51, 56, 59, 63, 67 and 91, and seven males, ages 28, 31, 36, 43, 54, 57 and 70, tested positive. The 54-year-old male is in hospital isolation.
There have been 1,620 recoveries in the county, as well as 40 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 38 new cases on Saturday. The youngest new patient is a 5-month-old female. One of those 38 — a 54-year-old female — is hospitalized.
There were no new cases at any of the county’s nursing homes on Saturday.
Overall, there have been 2,049 cases in Greenup County, including 1,615 recoveries, 410 active and 24 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department announced 11 new cases on Saturday, moving the county’s count to 1,215. There have been 846 recoveries and nine COVID-positive deaths involving county residents.