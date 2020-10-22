The Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Sandy Hook is experiencing a cluster of COVID-19 cases, according to a Department of Corrections spokesperson.
DOC spokeswoman Lisa Lamb confirmed there are currently 37 positive inmates at the prison and five positive staff members — two of the staff have recovered from the virus.
The first positive test of an inmate was Oct. 10, which means within 12 days, 36 more inmate cases were detected. Lamb said following the first positive test, all the inmates in his dorm were tested, resulting in more positive tests.
Last week, the prison went into full lockdown in order to test each and every inmate, along with all staff, Lamb said.
According to the latest population report dated Monday, there are currently 878 inmates at the prison. At the time of the report, two inmates were outside the facility to attend court hearings. None were listed as being in the hospital.
“We understand the concerns and anxiety of individuals whose loved ones are incarcerated at Little Sandy,” Lamb wrote in a statement. “We also know this is a difficult time for the inmates and our staff. We care about the inmate population and our staff and we are working diligently to contain the spread of the virus.”
As of Tuesday, the latest numbers available show that throughout the entire state prison system, 938 inmates have contracted the virus as well as 169 staff members. Thirteen inmates have died as a result of COVID-19 and one staff member has passed away.
The Green River Correctional Complex located in Muhlenberg County in western Kentucky has bore the brunt of infections, accounting for 368 infections and three deaths. The Kentucky State Reformatory in Oldham County has seen the most deaths, with nine reported among inmates out of the 240 infected. The Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women has also posted high numbers, with 246 inmates infected.
Green River and the women’s prison also account for the most staff infections, with 52 and 32 reported respectively.
