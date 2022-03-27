The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday release, which consisted of cases from March 19-25.
It also announced one more COVID-positive death, that of an 89-year-old female.
There have been 16,313 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 227 this month. There have been 156 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd Countians.
Greenup County’s health department posted 62 new cases from March 8-20. There have been 12,325 total cases in Greenup County, including at least 12,170 recoveries and 116 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department recorded three new cases on Friday after reporting the same number on Thursday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 13 new cases from March 15-21. It also reported two COVID-positive deaths, pushing the county’s toll to 70. There have been 4,649 total cases in the county.