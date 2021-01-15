The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county to 3,790.
Twenty males, ages 8 to 74, and 15 females, ages 6 to 78, tested positive.
There have been 2,131 recoveries and 49 COVID-positive deaths in Boyd County.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 27 coronavirus cases on Friday, including 14 females and 13 males — the patients range from ages 5 to 74.
There have been 2,853 cases involving Greenup County residents, including 2,280 recoverries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed 17 new cases on Friday, moving the tally to 1,615. There have been 1,356 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.