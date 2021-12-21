The Ashland FOP Lodge No. 3 conducted its annual Christmas Shop with a Cop this past Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Ashland Walmart. According to Josh Steele, President FOP Lodge 3, "we were able to take 35 kids shopping for Christmas." The children were from Ashland, Boyd County and Fairview districts. Each kid was able to shop with a cop and pick out $200 worth of gifts. Walmart helped and served snacks and drinks for the kids. Past President Rick Riffe was Santa for the event. SUBMITTED PHOTO