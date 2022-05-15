The Carter County Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 from May 7-13 — an average of 4.7 a day.
The health department has been posting an update every weekday on the Carter County Health Department Facebook page. It always reminds everyone to follow the CDC guidelines.
The COVID hotline number for Carter County residents is (606) 205-2588.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced nine new cases from May 3-9. It also posted a COVID-positive death, bringing the COVID-positive death toll to 72 in Lawrence. There have been 4,676 total cases involving Lawrence County residents.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department and Greenup County Health Department had not sent a release regarding the week of May 7-13 as of early Sunday.