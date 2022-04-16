The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 from April 9-15, an average of 4.7 cases a day.
It reported zero new COVID-positive deaths.
There have been 58 total cases of COVID-19 in April, contributing to the total of 16,382 since the onset of the pandemic.
The health department has recorded 156 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The Carter County Health Department has reported one case a day over three day — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It announced two this past Tuesday. The health department continues to stress the importance of following CDC guidelines.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported one new case for April 5-11. At that point, there had just been two cases in April, and 4,661 overall. There have been 71 COVID-positive deaths in Lawrence County.
The Greenup County Health Department has not issued a release in several weeks.