The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 14 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Nine females, ages 23, 25, 43, 49, 49, 50, 54, 57 and 70, and five males, ages 18, 28, 45, 51 and 64, tested positive.
The health department listed 19 cases on its Saturday report.
There have been 4,350 COVID-19 cases involving Boyd County residents — 2,661 have reached recovery and 60 have died after having tested positive.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 17 additional cases of the coronavirus late Saturday, putting the count at 3,223. There have been 2,804 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the tally to 1,861 cases.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported seven more cases on Saturday. The county’s count stood at 1,148 as of Saturday night.