The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 31 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Four of the new patients are under 2 years old — a 10-month-old girl, two 18-month-old girls and a 15-month boy tested positive.
The remaining 27 cases, which are all general-population cases and not attached to Ashland FCI or Boyd County Detention Center, involve 15 males, from ages 10 to 82, and 12 females, ages 10 to 65. All of these cases involve home isolation.
There have been 2,704 total cases in Boyd County, including 1,604 recoveries and 40 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued a report as of 6:15 p.m. on Friday. On its Thursday report, it listed 30 new caes, including a 59-year-old male who is hospitalized. There have been 1,994 positive cases among Greenup County residents, including 1,355 recoveries and 24 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department reported 25 new cases late Thursday, pushing the county’s tally to 1,142.