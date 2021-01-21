The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Two new patients — a 72-year-old female and a 71-year-old male — are hospitalized. Sixteen males, ranging from ages 1 to 68, and 13 females, ages 5 to 74, are in home isolation.
There have been 3,959 coronavirus cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,238 recoveries and 51 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed 15 more cases on its Thursday report. The county’s count stands at 1,683, including 1,464 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 19 additional cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 2,970.
The most recent cases involve residents as young as 5 and as old as 77.
There have been 2,474 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths in Greenup County.