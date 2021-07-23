The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s report, which includes cases from the past four days.
Twenty-one females, ranging in age from 6 months to 77 years, are each in home isolation, as are 10 males, ages 3 to 58.
This latest grouping brings the positive tally to 5,113 involving Boyd County residents, including 77 COVID-positive deaths and at least 3,307 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department reported three new cases on Friday, moving the county’s count to 2,446 — 2,363 have recovered and 34 Carter County residents have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department issued its most-recent report on Tuesday. From July 14-20, 15 patients tested positive, bringing the county’s total to 1,480 — 1,435 have recovered. There have been 30 COVID-positive deaths involving Lawrence County residents.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued a report as of early Friday evening.