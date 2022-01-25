The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 306 new COVID-19 cases in its Monday release, which consisted of cases from Jan. 22-24.
It also reported two COVID-positive deaths — two males, ages 71 and 62, died after having tested positive. There have been 135 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
There have been 13,468 confirmed cases, including 3,378 in January, in Boyd County overall.
Carter County’s health department listed 59 new cases on Sunday and 50 on Monday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department recorded 171 new cases from Jan. 18-24, including six hospitalized patients. The age range of the new cases is 8 months to 88 years.
There have been 3,654 cases in Lawrence County, including 60 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department has not issued a COVID-19 release lately.