The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 30 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The release consisted of confirmed cases from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Twenty-nine Boyd County residents are in home isolation after having tested positive since Tuesday. One — a 64-year-old male — is in hospital isolation.
There have been 4,781 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 3,049 confirmed recoveries. There have been 74 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported two more cases of COVID-19, both involving 23-year-old females. There have been 3,627 positive cases, including 3,514 recoveries, and 54 COVID-positive deaths involving Greenup County residents.
Carter County’s health department listed one new case on its Friday report, bringing the county’s count to 2,220 — 2,170 have recovered and 33 have died after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department had not issued a report as of Friday at 5 p.m. It had reported 12 on Thursday, which included cases from the previous three days.