The Greenup County Health Department announced the county’s 14th COVID-positive death on Friday. A 64-year-old female has died after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Greenup County’s health department listed 18 more cases on its report. Eleven males, ages 8 months, 50, 27, 19, 32, 28, 48, 61, 24, 29 and 23, and seven females, ages 48, 56, 57, 27, 31, 11 and 29, tested positive.
There have been 771 cases in Greenup County, including 622 recoveries, 135 active cases and 14 deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported another 30 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That’s 160 in Boyd County in November.
The total number of cases in Boyd County eclipsed 900, reaching 918. The health department has reported 590 recoveries and 24 COVID-positive deaths.
The most recent tests involve 16 females, ages 23, 57, 46, 23, 39, 63, 48, 51, 76, 64, 50, 77, 52, 8, 80 and 48, and 14 males, ages 68, 23, 29, 39, 20, 58, 54, 33, 32, 30, 10, 48, 14 and 17.
Carter County’s health department announced six cases late Thursday, moving the tally to 426 — 74 are active.