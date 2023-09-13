A little girl drowned in a pool Tuesday after managing to get away from her family without them knowing.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office issued a press release Monday morning stating a 3-year-old girl who was initially called in missing by her family was found in an above-ground pool, approximately a half-mile from the child’s home.
Jeff Lawless, Lawrence County Sheriff, said, “Deputies arrived on the scene and requested aid from the Proctorville Fire and Chesapeake Fire Department to search the area,” he said. “Cpl. Daren Hamlin was walking a creek bank when he heard someone screaming for help. As he came into the back yard of the Township Road 1267 residence, which is approximately a half-mile from the child’s home, he witnessed the aunt carrying the child from an above-ground pool.”
He said the officer went to them and began CPR.
“While performing CPR with the assistance of fire personnel, he was able to get water out of the child’s lungs and Lawrence County EMS arrived on the scene and transported the child to Cabell Huntington Hospital. The child died later in the evening.”
Around 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office was called regarding the situation.
“Upon the deputies’ arrival, the mother of the missing child stated to them that her daughter had somehow managed to slip out the front door without her knowing. When she discovered her daughter was missing and after searching the residence, she reviewed her camera system which showed the child going out the front door,” Lawless said.
“The recording shows the child playing a few minutes on the porch; the child then leaves the porch and out onto Private Drive 11 where she then leaves camera view. The mother and the mother’s sister, who lives next door, began to search the area. After a quick search of not locating the child, they notified the sheriff’s office.”
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office said cameras show the little girl entering a back yard and stepping into a pool
“The residence where the child was located also has security cameras. These cameras show the child entering the back yard with her dog. She goes up the stairs of the deck and then down the stairs of the pool. She plays in the water while on the steps of the pool for a few minutes before she gets away from the steps and goes underwater out of camera view.”