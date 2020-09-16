Three Greenup County men were indicted on first-degree sodomy charges, according to Sept. 10 court filings.
Each man faces at least five sodomy-related counts based on charges the Greenup County grand jury pinned on them.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation of a felony by a grand jury, a group of citizens called together to establish probable cause. Anyone indicted should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Matthew R. Biggs, 31, of Raceland, committed several offenses, according to the grand jury, between March 2017 and November 2019.
Biggs is facing three counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts third-degree sodomy with the victim, for whom he provided a foster home, according to the indictment. Biggs also committed first-degree sexual abuse, according to the grand jury.
The grand jury slapped five counts on Kory Helmick, a 33-year-old whose listed address is the same as Biggs’.
The victim in both Biggs’ and Helmick’s cases goes by the same initials. It is not stated in the indictment whether it’s the same person, but both Biggs and Helmick’s charges are similar and are contained in the same time frame — March 2017 to November 2019.
Helmick faces three counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of third-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Unlike Biggs, Helmick does face a count of unlawful use of electronic communication system to procure a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
Biggs and Helmick are both charged with engaging in deviate sexual intercourse through the use of forcible compulsion from the time the victim of their crimes was 13 years old.
First-degree sodomy is a class B felony. Third-degree sodomy is a class D felony.
According to the grand jury, Chad E. Burton, 34, of South Shore, committed three counts of first-degree sodomy on or about May 28, 2020. He is also accused of use of a minor in a sexual performance with a victim under the age of 16, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree — by knowingly inducing, causing or assisting two juvenile girls to drink alcoholic beverages, according to the indictment.
