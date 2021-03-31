The Carter County Health Department announced three additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The health department did not specify ages and genders of the positive patients.
In all, there have been 2,114 cases involving Carter County residents, including 2,015 recoveries and 32 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported one more case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the county’s tally to 3,501 confirmed cases.
A 16-year-old female has tested positive. There have been 3,380 recoveries and 50 COVID-positive deaths involving county residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department did not issue a report on Wednesday.
The next Ashland-Boyd County Health Department report will be released on Friday.