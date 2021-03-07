The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported three new cases on Saturday — two females, ages 54 and 28, and a male, 71, tested positive. The county’s count was 1,269 as of Saturday night.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department did not distribute a report over the weekend. The most recent release was Friday, which displayed six new cases in the county. As of then, the county’s tally was 4,578.
The Greenup County Health Department listed only four cases on its Friday report. It did not issue a release on Saturday or Sunday. As of Friday, the county’s count was 3,403 confirmed positive cases and 3,169 recoveries.
Carter County’s health department also did not release a report over the weekend. At last look (Friday), the county’s tally was 1,998.