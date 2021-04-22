The Carter County Health Department announced three more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the county’s tally to 2,205 — 2,109 have recovered.
The Greenup County Health Department reported four cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. It did not issue a release on Thursday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department’s latest report — which was issued on Wednesday — listed eight confirmed cases from April 16-19.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will issue its next report today, which will consist of cases from Tuesday through today.