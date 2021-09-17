The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced three additional COVID-positive deaths. In all, 91 Boyd County residents have died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
Two females, ages 43 and 79, and a 45-year-old male died after having tested positive.
The health department listed 214 more positive cases from Sept. 14-17. The age range is 9 months to 98 years.
There have been 7,256 total COVID-19 cases involving Boyd County residents, according to the health department. At least 4,360 have recovered.
The Carter County Health Department posted 23 new cases on Friday. Three of those patients are fully vaccinated.
Over the past seven days, Carter County’s health department has listed 200 new cases. Of them, 31 are fully vaccinated — none of those 31 are hospitalized.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 49 new cases, including two who are fully vaccinated, from Sept. 14-16. There have been 2,155 positive cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 2,041 recoveries and 36 COVID-positive deaths — including one fatality recorded on Thursday.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued its weekly release as of Friday evening.