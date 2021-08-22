The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 187 new COVID-19 cases and three more COVID-positive deaths in its Friday release, which included four days’ worth of cases.
A 53-year-old male, a 74-year-old male and a 51-year-old female have died after having tested positive. Eighty-two Boyd County residents have died following a COVID-positive test.
The health department reported five new COVID-related hospitalizations — three females, ages 37, 63 and 73, and two males, ages 39 and 52. The Boyd County Detention Center reported 13 new cases. FCI Ashland listed three new cases.
There have been 5,886 cases involving Boyd County residents.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 178 cases over the past week. It also announced 114 new recoveries. There are 302 active cases in the county.
Carter County’s health department listed 29 new cases on Sunday after posting 27 on Saturday. Of the 29 newest cases, two of those patients are fully vaccinated. Over the past seven days, 185 Carter County residents have tested positive. There have been 3,038 cases involving county residents, including 40 COVID-positive deaths and 2,715 recoveries.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 49 new COVID-19 cases over three days (Aug. 17-19). It also reported another COVID-positive death, bringing the tally to 31. There have been 1,685 total cases involving Lawrence County residents.