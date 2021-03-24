The Greenup County Health Department reported three more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
A 75-year-old female, 62-year-old female and 20-year-old male tested positive for the coronavirus.
There have been 3,478 confirmed cases in Greenup County, including 3,359 recoveries and 37 COVID-positive deaths. As of Wednesday, there were 80 active cases involving county residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department did not issue a report on Wednesday. It is releasing a report every other day now.
The Carter County Health Department had not distributed a release as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will issue its next report on Friday.