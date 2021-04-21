The Carter County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 2,208 positive cases involving county residents.
A total of 2,109 have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the health department. There have been 32 COVID-positive deaths in the county.
The Greenup County Health Department announced three additional cases on Tuesday evening. A 68-year-old male, a 54-year-old female and a 23-year-old female had tested positive, moving the county’s count to 3,598 — 3,444 have recovered and 58 have died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department did not issue a release on Wednesday.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will issue its next report on Friday, which will consist of any cases tallied Tuesday, Wednesday, today and Friday.