GRAYSON As of this week, three of five co-defendants have been sentenced for their roles in a murder plot that resulted in the death of a man two years ago.
On Tuesday, Jacob M. Ruth, 44, of Grayson, was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in events that transpired on Dec. 11, 2020, that left 25-year-old John Waggoner dead.
Ruth is the third of the group to take a plea deal to an amended charge with promises to the state that he'd be willing to testify truthfully in any outstanding trials that may occur.
Ruth's original charge that had him facing life in prison — complicity to commit murder — was knocked down to second-degree complicity to commit manslaughter, in exchange for his cooperation.
In the early hours of Dec. 12, 2020 , Brenda K. Clevenger, 64, William Smith, 45, Joseph Ratcliff, 31, Roger Ratcliff, 72 and Ruth were all booked into Carter County Detention Center on charges of murder and complicity to commit murder after conflicting stories weren't adding up to investigators.
According to court records, a hysteric phone call was made to 911 from the location of South View Court, near two homes — one of which belonged to Clevenger and the other belonging to Roger and Joseph Ratcliff.
The caller was later tracked down to Walgreen's parking lot where Waggoner was discovered in the passenger seat of a car, bleeding profusely from a stab wound.
Waggoner was transported to King's Daughters Medical Center but died soon after from his injuries.
According to the medical examiner's report, Waggoner's cause of death was a V-shaped stab wound or pulmonary trauma to his left side/back and his death was ruled a homicide.
What would later become a complex investigation that included DNA analyses of items such as a walking stick and a dog chain, to an eyewitness account and thousands of pages of cell phone messages — it's still not entirely known who actually wielded the knife on the night Waggoner was stabbed to death.
But investigators were able to piece together possible motives for each individual implicated in Waggoner's death.
According to information obtained from a summary of facts in an order denying bond, many disputes were uncovered.
Beginning with Clevenger, it was reported that she and Waggoner had a falling out over a past relationship.
As for Ruth, he had previously filed a criminal complaint against Waggoner over a stolen jacket. Waggoner also had a previous relationship with Ruth's daughter, but it's unclear if that also contributed to the rift between the two men.
Court documents indicate Ruth told a third party that Waggoner would get "what he deserved."
Smith was also present at Clevenger's home that evening and, according to the witness, was among the three men who attacked Waggoner upon entry of the home.
Smith is also a close friend of Ruth's, and investigators believe that Smith was far from ignorant to the plan in place on the night of the murder.
Roger Ratcliff told police he held animosity against Waggoner due to his involvement with drugs, alleging that Waggoner was responsible for getting his son, Joseph, hooked.
According to court records, Joseph was the one who made direct threats — telling a third party he had plans to "rob and possibly kill" his "drug dealer," Waggoner.
Joseph also made direct threats to Waggoner's family, and didn't deny the messages when confronted by police.
According to court records, the witness stated she had set out along with Waggoner to Clevenger's residence after she contacted him to pick up half the money she still owed for a television.
Messages revealed that, simultaneously, Clevenger was arranging rides for Ruth and Smith to her home, seemingly setting up the ambush.
Waggoner's driver said Roger Ratcliff came out and told her "You're not leaving," on the night of the murder, adding that he struck her car with a walking stick and a dog leash.
Despite Roger and Joseph Ratcliffs's claims of a tussle between Roger and Waggoner, the witness said Roger never actually struck Waggoner, that he stayed outside, yelling at her.
Evidence later supported the witness's claim and could not tie Roger inside the home.
Court records indicate that stories began matching up towards the end, with several individuals implying that it was Roger's son, Joseph, who ultimately stabbed Waggoner.
However, after executing a search warrant soon after the crime, police uncovered a knife under the bed in a room in which Ruth had concealed himself when investigators showed up with a search warrant.
The knife was sent off for testing but came back inconclusive for having traces of Waggoner's DNA profile.
In September, Clevenger plead guilty to an amended charge of complicity to commit manslaughter in the second degree and was sentenced to seven years in prison for her involvement.
Smith also struck a deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree wanton endangerment and was sentenced to one year incarcerated.
Carter County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Phillips said on Tuesday that each party's role was carefully determined, and their amended charges and resulting sentences were recommended by prosecutors accordingly.
The mother to one of Waggoner's lifelong friends offered a victim's impact statement during Ruth's final sentencing this week, believing his role was a large one.
"I know you played a major part despite the lesser charge," the mother said through tears as Ruth listened. "I know drugs were involved but was it worth his life?"
"John's last words were 'help me, I'm dying' and 'don't let me die,'" she said, telling Ruth that Waggoner's chances at bettering his life were gone, but Ruth still had a chance to right his wrongs.
"Hug your daughter," the woman said, "and hope you finally get it right."
Roger and Joseph Ratcliff are both in pre-trial negotiations — with Roger's plea possibly dependent on his son's decision to accept his offer from prosecutors.
Joseph Ratcliff will appear in Carter County Circuit Court on Jan. 17 for a pretrial conference.
His father, Roger, who is not incarcerated at this time, appeared Tuesday prior to Ruth's sentencing and was penciled in to reappear Feb. 6 after the court obtained additional statements.