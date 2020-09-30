ASHLAND Like most bands, 3 Days Under has had limited shows during the pandemic, but members also received some good news.
The band was named Best New Artist in the rock category by the Indie Originals Talent Competition, a global competition that judges band submissions by content, song structure, arrangement and all-around composition and genre
“I took a chance and submitted our song ‘The Fall’ and we won,” lead singer Patrick Rivers said.
“We had honestly forgotten about the submission, so when we got the email saying that we’d won, we were all surprised and a little taken back. Humbled, really,” he said.
Other members include bassist Jamie Adams, lead guitarists Kyle Ingle and Robin Smith, and drummer Nathan Frame.
The heavy metal Christian band released its first EP in 2018 with the single “Mended.”
“When people hear ‘Christian rock,’ they immediately think, ‘Oh great more of this Bible thumping. That, however, is the farthest thing from the truth. Our music will rock you and hopefully inspire you and that’s the point, to change lives through music,” Rivers said in a previous interview.
He said the win is a big boost for the band’s career.
“Winning the best new rock artist award definitely puts us in front of a larger audience and grants us access to people and opportunities we’ve not had yet but it being so new we’re still wading through the perks,” Rivers said.
The band’s latest release was on Sept. 1 with a cover of the Johnny Cash tune “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.”
“We had a guy we call ‘Uncle B’ reach out to us and ask if we’d do him a favor and cover (the) song for him because he thought we’d sound good doing it and he loved the song,” Rivers said. “We reluctantly agreed, but are so glad we did.”
He said he was pleased with the reception: the song was heard more in the first week than the first EP did in a year.
3 Days Under will have one of its songs on a metal compilation made in the United Kingdom and being played on radio stations internationally and was an opening band for last year’s Thunderstruck concert, a Paramount Arts Center event.
