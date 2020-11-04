ASHLAND Country music group The Steel Woods will perform Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center.
The Nashville-based band’s music has been dubbed Smart Southern Rock for its big sound and well-put-together harmonies that mix rock and blues with poetry and outlaw country. They even claim Ricky Skaggs as an influence.
The Steel Woods has opened for such artists as Dwight Yoakam, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jamey Johnson, Cody Jinks, Miranda Lambert and Blackberry Smoke.
Opening acts include Georgia native Channing Wilson and Grayson's Dustin Burchett with Kentucky Clear.
The Steel Woods will perform with Channing Wilson and Dustin Burchett with Kentucky Clear at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Paramount Arts Center. For ticket information, call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.