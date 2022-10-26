ASHLAND A fire ripped through a home on 29th Street Sunday afternoon sending one woman to the hospital.
Ashland Fire Department Chief Greg Ray told The Daily Independent that a fire broke out on the back porch of a home stemming from a grill around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Chief Ray said the fire destroyed the back porch, went in through the attic and subsequently the roof, deeming the home a total loss.
The fire has been ruled accidental and no further investigations are necessary unless the insurance company were to request one, according to Ray.
The chief said he wasn’t sure of the exact number of occupants of the home but knew for certain of a mother and two children residing there.
The mother was transported to Kings Daughters Medical Center to receive treatment for smoke inhalation, but she was later released.
Ray advised that no serious injuries were reported and that all occupants and pets made it out of the home safely.