The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 from April 23 through April 29. That’s an average of 4.1 cases per day.
The health department reported zero COVID-positive deaths for that time period.
Overall, there have been 16,430 cases and 156 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
Carter County’s health department recorded seven new cases from April 22-28, according to its Facebook page.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced just one new case from April 19-25. There have been 4,664 cases overall, including 71 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department hasn’t issued. COVID-related report in a few weeks.