The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The list consists of cases from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The most recent cases involve 16 females, ranging from 10 to 60 years old, and 13 males, ranging in age from 6 to 68. Each of these patients is in home isolation.
There have been 4,867 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 87 this month. The health department has recorded 3,096 recoveries and 74 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department issued a release on Thursday, which showed 12 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday. Eight males, ages 11 to 57, and four females, ages 25 to 77, have tested positive. It announced three more cases on Friday.
There have been 3,691 confirmed cases involving Greenup County residents, including 3,541 recoveries and 59 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the county’s count to 2,243 — 2,196 have recovered and 34 have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported six new cases on Thursday. The list comprised of cases from Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Patients range in age from 21 to 66.
There have been 1,436 confirmed cases in Lawrence County, including 1,391 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.