The 28th annual Bellefonte Fourth of July parade and fireworks display are scheduled for Monday, July 4, with the parade starting at noon. The lineup will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The parade will take place in front of the Community Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte along Route 5 near Bellefonte Princess Road.
According to organizer Mike Light, hot dogs, ribbons and trophies will be featured after the parade.
The Grand Marshal is Coach Ron Reed and family.
Boy Scout Troop 154 will perform a flag retirement ceremony at 9 p.m. The fireworks start dressing the night sky at dark.
The fireworks will be booming behind the church. Light said it is highly recommended to arrive early.