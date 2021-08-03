The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 in its Monday release, which includes cases from Saturday through Monday.
Two patients — a 20-year-old female and a 49-year-old male — are hospitalized after having tested positive. Sixteen females, ranging from ages 2 to 60, and nine males, ages 1 to 73, are in respective home isolation. There is one new case at the Boyd County Detention Center.
There have been 5,234 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 3,366 recoveries and 78 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s health department reported 63 cases in its weekly release on Friday, pushing the tally to 3,969 — 3,802 have recovered and 63 have died after having tested positive.
The Carter County Health Department reported 12 new cases on Monday. Of those dozen new cases, none involve a fully vaccinated individual, according to the health department. There have been 2,579 positive cases in Carter County, including 2,409 recoveries and 36 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 16 cases from July 28-Aug. 3, moving the count to 1,521 — 1,458 patients have recovered and 30 have died after having tested positive.