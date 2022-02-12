The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 279 more COVID-19 cases from Feb. 8-11.
It also reported two additional COVID-positive deaths — an 89-year-old female and a 67-year-old male died after having tested positive.
There have been 998 total cases through the first 11 days of February. In all, there have been 15,467 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 148 COVID-positive deaths.
ABCHD announced it will issue weekly releases going forward, instead of two a week.
The Carter County Health Department recorded 56 new cases on Thursday, 55 on Wednesday and 49 on Tuesday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department’s most recent release was Monday, Feb. 7, when it announced 183 new cases from Feb. 1-7.
The Greenup County Health Department last reported 527 new cases from Jan. 29-Feb. 6.