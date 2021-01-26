The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after announcing two more COVID-positive deaths.
The case total stands at 4,067 in Boyd County. The COVID-positive death toll is 53 — a 78-year-old male and a 73-year-old male died after having tested positive.
Of the 27 new cases, one patient — a 60-year-old male — is in the hospital. Seventeen females, ranging from ages 9 to 79, and nine males, ages 11 to 80, are in respective home isolation.
There have been 2,441 recoveries in Boyd County.
Greenup County’s health department listed nine new cases on Monday and 25 more on Tuesday. The patients range in age from 9 years old to 86.
There have been 3,062 positive cases in Greenup County, including 28 COVID-positive deaths and 2,474 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department announced 19 additional cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 1,755 — 1,499 have recovered and there have been 26 COVID-positive deaths.