MOREHEAD Rowan County authorities are now reporting COVID-19 cases related to Morehead State University in addition to totals for the county, and the numbers show 27 cases from MSU since Friday.
The case reporting can be found on Judge-Executive Harry Clark's Facebook page, where day-by-day numbers show eight cases Friday, seven more Saturday and 12 Sunday.
No new MSU-related cases were reported Monday, however, although there were two for the county at large, according to the post for that day.
No cases at all were reported in the county Tuesday, according to the post for that day.
Separating out the MSU cases helps clarify overall reporting because some students who test positive return to their homes out of the county, and thus would be recorded as cases in their home counties, Clark posted.
Classes started Aug. 17 and dormitories have been open but with fewer students.
The university asked students to get tested for the virus four to six days before coming to campus.
Free testing is available at St. Claire Medical Center outside the Medical Pavilion from 7 a..m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday with no appointment needed, according to the St. Claire website. Symptoms are not a prerequisite for testing. The testing also is available to those who have been tested already.
University representatives could not be reached for comment.