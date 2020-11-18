The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported a COVID-positive death and 36 more cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.
The death is the 26th COVID-positive death involving a Boyd County resident. A 54-year-old man has died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
The 36 new positive cases push the county’s total to 1,281 — 695 have recovered.
A 28-year-old female is in hospital isolation. The other 35 cases involve 20 females, including a 9-month girl. The ages of the 19 others are 13, 57, 52, 46, 26, 17, 4, 45, 37, 49, 9, 14, 74, 41, 35, 41, 26, 45 and 59. Fifteen males, ages 32, 48, 78, 63, 27, 54, 31, 22, 52, 52, 69, 12, 53, 24 and 46.
The Greenup County Health Department listed another 30 cases on its Wednesday report.
Seventeen females, ages 43, 16, 23, 44, 62, 75, 22, 28, 70, 73, 14, 57, 40, 65, 64, 78 and 1, and 13 males, ages 12, 43, 80, 73, 59, 41, 64, 30, 65, 70, 60, 49 and 20, have tested positive in Greenup County. Two of those cases are new cases involving residents at Wurtland Nursing & Rehab, where there have been 23 cases (15 residents, eight employees).
Greenup County’s case total stands at 1,044, including 354 active.
Carter County’s health department reported 13 new positive cases late Tuesday. The county’s total is 587.