The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on its latest release, which included cases from Saturday through Monday.
It also reported the county’s 78th COVID-positive death after a 41-year-old female died after having tested positive.
Fourteen males, ranging from ages 3 to 58, and 12 females, from ages 2 to 72, have tested positive.
There have been 5,139 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including at least 3,324 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 49 more cases over the course of a week — July 17-23. The patients range in age from 4 months to 66 years.
There have been 3,906 positive cases involving Greenup County residents, including 3,777 recoveries and 64 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department last issued a release on Friday. There were three new cases, pushing the tally to 2,446.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 25 new cases from July 21-27.