The Greenup County Health Department announced 254 new cases from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
The health department also reported five more COVID-positive deaths — a 54-year-old female and four males, ages 52, 78, 78 and 85, died after having tested positive.
The age range of newly positive patients is 6 months to 80 years. Of the 254, 54 are fully vaccinated.
There have been 7,224 confirmed cases involving Greenup County residents, including 6,829 recoveries and 94 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 73 additional cases from Dec. 4-6. Each of the patients is in home isolation. The age range is 5 months to 86 years.
There have been 9,042 total cases in Boyd, including 163 so far this month. There have been 116 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department hasn’t issued a report in five days. At that point, there were 51 new cases over the course of two days — Dec. 1-2.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 122 new cases from Nov. 30-Dec. 6. It also reported the county’s 49th COVID-positive death.
There have been 2,972 total cases in Lawrence County, including 2,824 recoveries.