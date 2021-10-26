Greenup County’s health department listed 112 new cases from Oct. 16-22. It also recorded two more COVID-positive deaths — two females, ages 80 and 94, have died after having tested positive.
Twenty-five of the new cases are connected to Oakmont Manor, where there are 30 active cases. Oakmont is in Flatwoods. There are six new cases at Trinity Station.
Of the 112 cases, the age range is 1 to 90.
There have been 6,508 confirmed cases, including 6,127 recoveries and 83 COVID-positive deaths, involving Greenup County residents.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced the 105th COVID-positive death involving a Boyd County resident in its release on Monday.
A 44-year-old male has died after having tested positive.
The health department also reported 34 new cases (Oct. 23-25). A 42-year-old female is hospitalized. The other 33 newly positive patients range in age from 12 to 74.
There have been 8,195 COVID-19 cases in Boyd County, including at least 5,206 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department posted 11 new cases on Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been 39 positive cases reported — 10 patients are fully vaccinated. One of those 10 is hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 22 new cases from Oct. 22-25. The age range is 9 months to 79 years.
There have been 2,621 cases involving Lawrence County residents. A total of 2,530 have recovered. There have been 40 COVID-positive deaths in Lawrence County.