Several infants are among the Boyd County residents who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest release from the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department.
Of the 241 cases reported from Dec. 21-27, five patients aren’t even a year old yet. The youngest is a 3-month-old baby girl. The age range of all of the cases is 3 months to 89 years.
The health department also announced two more COVID-positive deaths. A 73-year-old female and an 82-year-old male died after having tested positive. There have been 122 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The county’s case count was at 9,822 as of Monday.
The Carter County Health Department reported 13 cases on Dec. 25, five on Dec. 26 and 34 on Monday. Health Director Jeff Barker announced he will resume posting a more detailed release at the start of 2022.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 31 new cases from Dec. 21-27, including nine involving fully vaccinated patients. The age range is 12 to 75.
There have been 3,176 total cases in Lawrence County, including 40 active cases and 53 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department last issued a release on Sunday.