The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 24 more cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s release, which consisted of cases from April 2-8.
The health department has reported 16,349 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. It has tallied 156 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The Carter County Health Department recorded three cases on April 6, another on April 7 and four more on Friday, April 8. While the health department no longer posts cumulative numbers, it writes a reminder of the CDC guidelines every day on its Facebook page.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed five new cases in the county from March 29 through April 4. The health department announced it was informed of an additional COVID-positive death of a Lawrence County resident who died in another state in March. There have been a total of 4,660 cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 71 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department has not issued a COVID-related release of late.