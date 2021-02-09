The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 24 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Thirteen males, from ages 9 to 76, and 11 females, ages 15 to 76, are in respective home isolation after having tested positive.
There have been 4,386 coronavirus cases in Boyd County, including 2,695 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 16 new cases on Tuesday — eight females, ages 11 to 68, and eight males, ages 9 to 55, tested positive. There have been 3,260 cases in Greenup County, including 2,804 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
In Carter County, the health department reported 14 more cases on Tuesday, pushing the count to 1,887 — 1,682 have recovered and 26 have died after having tested positive.
Lawrence County’s (Ky.) health department listed 17 new cases, with patients ranging from ages 5 to 66. There have been 1,177 total cases in Lawrence County — 1,064 have recovered. There have been 20 COVID-positive deaths in the county.