ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission unanimously approved a $239,750 increase Tuesday in a water tower restoration project in Summit.
At the 8:30 a.m. meeting, commissioners agreed to raise the contract amount from $493,504 to $733,254 — the money will come from the municipal bond funds, according to a fiscal note. The council approved the contract last month for American Suncraft Company to paint and resurface the water tank.
While a price may have gone up, another one fell down at the water plant. The commission approved an $18,248 decrease in the under drain and media replacement at the water treatment plant on U.S. 23.
The project has been coming along at break-neck speed and is nearing completion, according to City Manager Mike Graese.
The commission also voted on two appointments to fill some unexpired terms on the planning commission.
On Wednesday, the commission will finalize the change orders with the water tower and the plant. It will also cut a check for $165,956.40 for the media and under drain project.
