The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two hospital-isolation cases.
A 76-year-old female and a 64-year-old male are hospitalized after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
Of the other 21 cases, 11 females, ranging from ages 9 to 63, nine males, ages 8 to 69, and two Boyd County Detention Center inmates (gender and age not specified) tested positive.
There have been 4,275 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,580 recoveries and 58 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported 12 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the county’s tally to 1,840 — 1,641 have recovered and 26 Carter County residents have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Kentucky) Health Department listed eight new cases, involving patients ranging from 13 to 73, and it reported the county’s 20th COVID-positive death. There have been 1,128 total cases in Lawrence County, including 1,015 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued a report as of 6 p.m.