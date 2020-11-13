The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including one hospitalization.
A 72-year-old male is in hospital isolation.
The other 22 cases involve 12 females, ages 49, 29, 29, 81, 72, 21, 15, 68, 40, 72, 50 and 66, and 10 males, ages 52, 41, 46, 56, 36, 58, 78, 6, 26 and 26.
There have been 1,121 cases in Boyd County, including 653 recoveries and 25 COVID-positive deaths. There have been 363 cases in the county over the first 13 days of November.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 24 new cases on Friday. Among them, one is a resident at South Shore Nursing Home, five are residents at Recovery Works in South Shore, one is an employee at Wurtland Nursing & Rehab and five are residents at Wurtland Nursing & Rehab.
Fourteen of the new patients are female — ages 28, 29, 89, 30, 57, 27, 63, 71, 80, 95, 5, 40, 30 and 55 — and 10 are male — ages 28, 63, 75, 24, 51, 74, 18, 43, 21 and 49.
There have been 930 total positive cases in Greenup County, including 676 recoveries and 14 COVID-positive deaths.
As of 9:15 p.m. on Friday, the Carter County Health Department had not released a report.