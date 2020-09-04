In Boyd County, a 44-year-old male is in hospital isolation. Six females, ages 43, 45, 72, 33, 77 and 4, are each in home isolation. Three males, ages 15, 60 and 66, are each in home isolation.
Only 13 of the 15 new positive cases in Greenup County are active. A 21-year-old female and 39-year-old female were tested at their workplaces in Ohio, but were never symptomatic. Test results were not received until 13-14 days after the test, which followed isolation period. Both have retested and are now negative.
The 13 new active cases involve the following: nine males, ages 63, 42, 57, 26, 56, 13, 15, 67 and 61; and four females, ages 58, 47, 55 and 54.